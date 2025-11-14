Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 30 – authorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/timurtkachenko/

The number of casualties from the Russian strike on Kyiv on Friday, November 14, has risen to 30, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko.

"According to updated information, the number of casualties from the enemy attack has risen to 30. Medics are providing necessary assistance to the injured," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Klitschko earlier reported 26 victims, including children and a pregnant woman, and three deaths.