Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:48 14.11.2025

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 30 – authorities

1 min read
Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 30 – authorities
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/timurtkachenko/

The number of casualties from the Russian strike on Kyiv on Friday, November 14, has risen to 30, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko.

"According to updated information, the number of casualties from the enemy attack has risen to 30. Medics are providing necessary assistance to the injured," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Klitschko earlier reported 26 victims, including children and a pregnant woman, and three deaths.

Tags: #kyiv #strike #victims #tkachenko

MORE ABOUT

09:50 14.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Azerbaijan's Embassy damaged by Russian shelling

Zelenskyy: Azerbaijan's Embassy damaged by Russian shelling

19:18 13.11.2025
Russians attack civilians trying to evacuate from combat zone: three people killed - 77th Airmobile Brigade

Russians attack civilians trying to evacuate from combat zone: three people killed - 77th Airmobile Brigade

19:34 12.11.2025
Klitschko, EBRD officials discuss further cooperation, projects implementation

Klitschko, EBRD officials discuss further cooperation, projects implementation

17:03 10.11.2025
Kyiv residents declare 1,346 firearms – police

Kyiv residents declare 1,346 firearms – police

20:26 07.11.2025
Oschadbank to hold those responsible accountable for deliberate damage to Gulliver complex lifeline systems

Oschadbank to hold those responsible accountable for deliberate damage to Gulliver complex lifeline systems

17:16 07.11.2025
War could drive 25% rise in diabetes rates in Ukraine – experts

War could drive 25% rise in diabetes rates in Ukraine – experts

20:01 06.11.2025
Six people injured in attack on Dnipro, three hospitalized – authorities

Six people injured in attack on Dnipro, three hospitalized – authorities

18:58 05.11.2025
Kyiv agglomeration needs “sustained dialogue” between the capital and surrounding communities, according to participants in the discussion

Kyiv agglomeration needs “sustained dialogue” between the capital and surrounding communities, according to participants in the discussion

13:04 04.11.2025
EU approves over EUR 1.8 bln for Ukraine in fifth tranche under Ukraine Facility

EU approves over EUR 1.8 bln for Ukraine in fifth tranche under Ukraine Facility

19:40 03.11.2025
Capital of Ukraine receives status of UNESCO City of Music, joins UNESCO creative cities network

Capital of Ukraine receives status of UNESCO City of Music, joins UNESCO creative cities network

HOT NEWS

Special Operations Forces destroy concentration site for personnel of 51st Russian army near Pokrovsk

419 out of 449 enemy targets shot down/suppressed: missile hits, 23 attack UAVs recorded at 13 locations – Air Force

Russia attacks Ukraine with 430 drones, 18 missiles: four people killed – Zelenskyy

Govt instructs to inspect all major SOEs, particularly in energy, defense – Svyrydenko

EU ministers back reparation loan plan to support Ukraine in 2026–2027

LATEST

Russia plans to ‘import’ 12,000 ‘shahed collectors’ from North Korea – GUR

Ukraine informs US Congress about corruption case in energy sector – Ambassador Stefanishyna

Merz asks Zelenskyy to curb flow of young people from Ukraine – media

Special Operations Forces destroy concentration site for personnel of 51st Russian army near Pokrovsk

Russian troops capture village in Kharkiv region, advancing into Zaporizhia region – DeepState

419 out of 449 enemy targets shot down/suppressed: missile hits, 23 attack UAVs recorded at 13 locations – Air Force

Competition for position of head of SOE GTS Operator officially suspended – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, Finnish President discuss joint steps to put pressure on Russia

Russia attacks Ukraine with 430 drones, 18 missiles: four people killed – Zelenskyy

Govt greenlights EUR 100 mln French grant to rebuild infrastructure in 2026-2027

AD
AD