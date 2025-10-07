Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:29 07.10.2025

Tkachenko discusses with Dutch PM Schoof support for Kyiv, Ukraine's resilience against Russian attacks

1 min read

Kyiv City Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof the Netherlands' ability to support Ukraine's resilience, and Kyiv in particular, against Russian attacks.

"Today, together with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, I visited the site of one of the most recent Russian strikes on Kyiv. We discussed the Netherlands' ability to support Ukraine's resilience, and in particular its capital, against attacks by a terrorist state," he wrote on Telegram.

Tkachenko noted the importance of cooperation in protecting Ukrainian airspace and providing humanitarian aid to Kyiv residents affected by Russian shelling.

He also thanked the Netherlands for its consistent position on strengthening Kyiv's security and supporting energy, social, and humanitarian initiatives.

"We are committed to further cooperation, and we express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Schoof for his clear signal of solidarity and support," Tkachenko said.

Tags: #discussed #schoof #tkachenko

