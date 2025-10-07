Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated about the threat of Russians committing sabotage in European countries using vessels of their own so-called "shadow fleet" and about the preventive work of Ukrainian intelligence to prevent this.

"Our intelligence is actively working with partners to prevent Russia from using the so-called shadow fleet vessels to commit sabotage and other attempts at destabilization in Europe. We provide all the necessary information to our partners and expect that the opposition to Russian interference will be much stronger. Currently, the Russians are using tankers not only to earn money for the war, but also for reconnaissance and even sabotage activities. It is absolutely possible to stop this," Zelenskyy said on Telegram channelm following the report by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivaschenko.

He discussed with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service specific tasks regarding sanctions against Russia, in particular, which schemes for circumventing sanctions need to be blocked first. Ivaschenko also reported on changes in Russia's disinformation tactics in the near future.

"I instructed the head of foreign intelligence to work on those areas with partners that can provide Ukraine with more real supplies of the necessary weapons and equipment," Zelenskyy said.