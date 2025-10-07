Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:26 07.10.2025

Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukrainian intelligence working to prevent Russia from using 'shadow fleet' vessels for sabotage in Europe – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated about the threat of Russians committing sabotage in European countries using vessels of their own so-called "shadow fleet" and about the preventive work of Ukrainian intelligence to prevent this.

"Our intelligence is actively working with partners to prevent Russia from using the so-called shadow fleet vessels to commit sabotage and other attempts at destabilization in Europe. We provide all the necessary information to our partners and expect that the opposition to Russian interference will be much stronger. Currently, the Russians are using tankers not only to earn money for the war, but also for reconnaissance and even sabotage activities. It is absolutely possible to stop this," Zelenskyy said on Telegram channelm following the report by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivaschenko.

He discussed with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service specific tasks regarding sanctions against Russia, in particular, which schemes for circumventing sanctions need to be blocked first. Ivaschenko also reported on changes in Russia's disinformation tactics in the near future.

"I instructed the head of foreign intelligence to work on those areas with partners that can provide Ukraine with more real supplies of the necessary weapons and equipment," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #intelligence

MORE ABOUT

09:45 07.10.2025
Shmyhal: We’ll work hard to implement military export strategy in coming months

Shmyhal: We’ll work hard to implement military export strategy in coming months

17:23 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy asks Netherlands for additional assistance to Ukraine due to energy challenges

Zelenskyy asks Netherlands for additional assistance to Ukraine due to energy challenges

16:04 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

15:48 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will talk to the most active countries in PURL about the second stage of their contributions

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will talk to the most active countries in PURL about the second stage of their contributions

15:17 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Orban will go down in history as the only PM who hindered Ukraine's accession to the EU

Zelenskyy: Orban will go down in history as the only PM who hindered Ukraine's accession to the EU

15:12 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine striking Russia with own weapons, not just drones

Zelenskyy: Ukraine striking Russia with own weapons, not just drones

13:35 04.10.2025
Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

12:17 04.10.2025
Zelenskyy following EPC summit: Europe faces many challenges today, but there’s only one effective response to them all – unity

Zelenskyy following EPC summit: Europe faces many challenges today, but there’s only one effective response to them all – unity

15:36 03.10.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

09:18 03.10.2025
Presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus discuss defense cooperation, joint infrastructure projects

Presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus discuss defense cooperation, joint infrastructure projects

HOT NEWS

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

Air defenses shoot down 88 out of 152 UAVs, 52 drones hit at 10 locations

LATEST

Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region liberated from Russian occupiers – 141st brigade

Serbia to continue talks with Russia on situation around NIS on which USA imposing sanctions

Ethnic Policy Service head Yelensky: Ukraine working on transition to state-church partnership

President's Office: Russia, Iran, DPRK lose access to military component supplies, start counterfeiting parts

Ukraine's TAS Insurance Group pays over UAH 4.1 mln for business center damaged in Russian attack

Latvia joins NATO's Renovator project, takes on reconstruction of one Ukrainian military hospital

Shmyhal, German ambassador Thoms discuss cooperation in defense industry, development of joint ventures

URCS supports Shostka residents after Russian air strikes

Zelenskyy proposes to OSCE PA President to appoint special envoy for return of Ukrainian children

Kyiv hands over 3,000 more FPV drones to Third Army Corps – mayor

AD
AD