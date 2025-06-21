Interfax-Ukraine
13:23 21.06.2025

Decree on appointment of Kravchenko as Prosecutor General published on president's website

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.

The document was posted on the head of state's website on June 21.

On June 17, the Verkhovna Rada gave its consent to President of Ukraine Zelenskyy to appoint Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.

Some 273 MPs voted for relevant resolution No. 13375 at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada.

In terms of factions, the voting was as follows: Servant of the People with 190 votes in favour, Batkivschyna with 17, Platform for Life and Peace with 14, Restoration of Ukraine and Party for the Future with 12 each, Dovira with 18, European Solidarity and Holos faction did not give a single vote in favour.

Kravchenko was born on March 14, 1990 in the city of Sieverodonetsk, Luhansk region. In 2007, he graduated from Ivan Bohun Kyiv Military Lyceum, in 2012 graduated from the Yaroslav the Wise Law Academy. He worked as an investigator of Sevastopol Prosecutor's Office for Supervision (2012 - 2014); participated in an anti-terrorist operation under contract (2014-2015). He worked as a prosecutor in the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (2015-2017). He was a prosecutor in the case where the fugitive Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was found guilty of high treason and aiding and abetting war. Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration (April 2023 – December 2024). From December 31, 2024 served as the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

In 2019-2020, he applied for the position of SAPO prosecutor, but did not pass the selection. In 2023, he did not pass the integrity interview when applying for the position of head of NABU.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine from July 2022 to October 2024 was Andriy Kostin, MP of Ukraine of the ninth convocation, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy. In 2024 Kostin resigned from the post of Prosecutor General amid the scandal surrounding Khmelnytsky Prosecutor's Office, where 49 prosecutors filed for fictitious disability and received millions in payments from the state budget. In April 2025, Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kostin as Ukraine's ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Ukraine's representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

