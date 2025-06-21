Defenders destroy enemy equipment, eliminate 50 occupiers in Kostiantynivka axis

The border unit of Phoenix unmanned aircraft systems in cooperation with adjacent units on June 17 repelled a powerful assault of the enemy in Kostiantynivka axis. Not a single unit of armored vehicles survived, and approximately 50 occupiers were eliminated.

"The enemy threw about 15 units of heavy armored vehicles into battle – tanks, armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. Most of them were stopped by the correct remote mining carried out by our pilots, after which the calculations of FPV drones finished off the equipment, and the 'resets' dismantled the dismounted invaders," Phoenix said in the Telegram channel.

As noted, the second wave was led by the so-called "bikers" – "they were also partially eliminated by mining, and the 'resets' and FPV were partially dismantled."

Not a single occupier was able to get close to the Ukrainian positions, the unit assured.

The Phoenix unit has destroyed four tanks, seven units of heavy armored vehicles, one buggy, and one motorcycle.