17:32 28.07.2025

AFU General Staff: 90 clashes occurred on frontline this day, over third of them in Pokrovsk axis

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders, as of 16:00, 90 clashes have been recorded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

The occupiers attacked most of all in Pokrovsk axis, here since the beginning of the day the occupiers have carried out 34 assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Razyne, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvyrove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Zeleny Kut and Dachne. Fighting continues in seven locations.

The enemy is also active in the Liman direction, where the aggressor attacked 19 times in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and towards Dronivka and Serebrianka. Five clashes are currently ongoing.

Ten clashes were recorded in Novopavska axis, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks, and five more assaults are ongoing.

In Toretsk axis, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times, and one battle is currently ongoing.

In North-Slobozhansk and Kursk axes six clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. In South-Slobozhansk axis, enemy units carried out two attacks on the positions of our troops.

In Siversk axis, the enemy tried to advance three times, all attempts by the enemy to advance to the positions of our units were repelled.

Isolated clashes have been recorded in Kramatorsk, Kupiansk and Orikhiv axes.

No clashes have been recorded in Huliaipole axis at this time.

