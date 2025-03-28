Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:48 28.03.2025

Bodies of 909 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

The bodies of 909 fallen Defenders were returned to Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

"As a result of the repatriation measures, the bodies of 909 fallen Defenders were returned to Ukraine. Among the Defenders, the fallen were from Kurakhive, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, Zaporizhia directions and morgues on the territory of the Russian Federation," the Coordination Headquarters said on Telegram on Friday.

It is reported that the fallen defenders were returned as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters also expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are transporting the repatriated fallen.

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will establish the identities of the deceased as soon as possible.

On March 21, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that over the three years of the headquarters' activity, 4,306 Ukrainian people were returned from captivity, another 469 were returned outside of exchanges, and over 7,000 bodies of defenders were repatriated.

