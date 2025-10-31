Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:28 31.10.2025

Kyiv gives UAH 1 billion to 66,000 defenders and veterans in 9 months

1 min read
Kyiv gives UAH 1 billion to 66,000 defenders and veterans in 9 months

Kyiv provided material assistance to Defenders, veterans and their families in the amount of over UAH 1 billion in January-September 2025, 66,000 people received it, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has said.

"Kyiv is strengthening support for Defenders, veterans and their families. In 9 months of 2025, 66 thousand people have already received assistance worth over UAH 1 billion. This is more than in the entire year of 2024, when 55 thousand Kyiv residents provided support worth over UAH 890 million," the KCSA press service said in a statement on Friday.

"It is important for us that everyone who defended Ukraine feels the city’s care - through the expansion of the assistance program, rehabilitation, support and the opportunity to return to peaceful life," said Deputy Head of the KCSA Maryna Honda.

The city program "Support for Kyivans - Defenders of Ukraine" covers various areas of assistance: annual payments to families of prisoners of war or missing persons; compensation for cars for disabled veterans; assistance to children and disabled family members; support for wounded soldiers.

Tags: #kyiv #veterans #defenders

MORE ABOUT

11:38 31.10.2025
Ternopil resident detained on suspicion of involvement in explosion at Ukrposhta in Kyiv -police

Ternopil resident detained on suspicion of involvement in explosion at Ukrposhta in Kyiv -police

16:55 30.10.2025
Inclusive and comfortable. Solidarity Foundation and LEROY MERLIN UKRAINE help to renovate medical facilities in Obolon

Inclusive and comfortable. Solidarity Foundation and LEROY MERLIN UKRAINE help to renovate medical facilities in Obolon

12:54 29.10.2025
Ukraine developing new veteran assistance models with partners – MP Tarasenko

Ukraine developing new veteran assistance models with partners – MP Tarasenko

14:53 28.10.2025
Most veterans say family is key to successful reintegration – survey

Most veterans say family is key to successful reintegration – survey

13:38 25.10.2025
Now 13 injured in Kyiv, 2 helicopters deployed to extinguish fire in Desniansky district

Now 13 injured in Kyiv, 2 helicopters deployed to extinguish fire in Desniansky district

11:23 25.10.2025
One of victims dies in hospital in Kyiv: death toll rises to two

One of victims dies in hospital in Kyiv: death toll rises to two

11:08 25.10.2025
Person killed in Kyiv's Desniansky district due to Russian attack

Person killed in Kyiv's Desniansky district due to Russian attack

17:24 24.10.2025
City of Kyiv allocates UAH 548 mln to ensure uninterrupted water supply, wastewater services through 2026

City of Kyiv allocates UAH 548 mln to ensure uninterrupted water supply, wastewater services through 2026

13:55 23.10.2025
Kyiv mayor warns of most difficult heating season in all years of war, announces budget changes

Kyiv mayor warns of most difficult heating season in all years of war, announces budget changes

09:00 23.10.2025
Russian drone attack injures 7 in Kyiv

Russian drone attack injures 7 in Kyiv

HOT NEWS

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

SBU chief: In summer 2023, we conducted successful operation to destroy one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

LATEST

SOF destroy enemy Buk-M3 air defense system, Nebo-U radar in Russia's Rostov region

Yermak: Pupils of Novopetrivka special school deported to Russia return to Ukraine

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Syrsky instructs to supply ground drones to troops for evacuating wounded

Two killed, 17 injured in shelling of Kherson region

Prosecutor General, Lithuanian President discuss Special Tribunal, inevitability of war crimes punishment

Navy launches missile strike on Russia's Oryol CHPP, Novobryansk electrical substation

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Last summer we destroyed one of three Oreshnik missile systems in Russia – SBU chief

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

AD
AD