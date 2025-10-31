Kyiv gives UAH 1 billion to 66,000 defenders and veterans in 9 months

Kyiv provided material assistance to Defenders, veterans and their families in the amount of over UAH 1 billion in January-September 2025, 66,000 people received it, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has said.

"Kyiv is strengthening support for Defenders, veterans and their families. In 9 months of 2025, 66 thousand people have already received assistance worth over UAH 1 billion. This is more than in the entire year of 2024, when 55 thousand Kyiv residents provided support worth over UAH 890 million," the KCSA press service said in a statement on Friday.

"It is important for us that everyone who defended Ukraine feels the city’s care - through the expansion of the assistance program, rehabilitation, support and the opportunity to return to peaceful life," said Deputy Head of the KCSA Maryna Honda.

The city program "Support for Kyivans - Defenders of Ukraine" covers various areas of assistance: annual payments to families of prisoners of war or missing persons; compensation for cars for disabled veterans; assistance to children and disabled family members; support for wounded soldiers.