Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:02 19.03.2025

Zelenskyy: 175 Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity, 22 more return home without exchanges

2 min read
Zelenskyy: 175 Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity, 22 more return home without exchanges
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13606

Some 175 Ukrainian defenders were released from Russian captivity, another 22 are returning home thanks to measures outside exchanges, among them are seriously wounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today is another day when Ukraine returns its own people. Some 175 of our defenders have been released from Russian captivity. Another 22 defenders are returning home thanks to measures outside exchanges. Among them are the seriously wounded and soldiers whom Russia persecuted for fictitious crimes. All will be urgently provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, three of the released were under the so-called "investigation" which can be considered additional torture for both Ukrainian servicemen and their relatives and friends.

"The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (149 of them and four from the Territorial Defense), the Navy (11), the National Guard (eight, including three from Azov), and three border guards are returning home and to their comrades. The servicemen defended the city of Mariupol 31 (including defenders of Azovstal - 18), Donetsk region - 74, Luhansk region - 39, Kharkiv region – eight, Kherson region – five, two each – Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhia region, Sumy region, and participated in hostilities in Kursk region," the report reads.

Among those rescued from Russian captivity this time are 166 privates and sergeants and nine officers. Among the 22 defenders who were returned outside the exchanges, there are 21 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one border guard.

The Coordination Staff expresses its gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in organizing the exchange.

Tags: #zelenskyy #defenders

MORE ABOUT

20:02 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation at front, release of POWs, return of abducted children

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation at front, release of POWs, return of abducted children

19:39 19.03.2025
Poroshenko urges Zelenskyy to hold meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions

Poroshenko urges Zelenskyy to hold meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions

18:53 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses defense, economic support with PM of Finland

Zelenskyy discusses defense, economic support with PM of Finland

18:10 19.03.2025
Trump pleased with hour-long conversation with Zelenskyy: We are very much on track

Trump pleased with hour-long conversation with Zelenskyy: We are very much on track

17:03 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy has conversation with Trump

Zelenskyy has conversation with Trump

16:44 19.03.2025
Phone conversation between Zelenskyy, Trump may take place today at 16:00 Kyiv time

Phone conversation between Zelenskyy, Trump may take place today at 16:00 Kyiv time

15:49 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Stubb discuss bilateral cooperation

Zelenskyy, Stubb discuss bilateral cooperation

12:19 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy to hold talk with Trump today

Zelenskyy to hold talk with Trump today

11:47 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy would like to know from Trump details of his talk with Putin

Zelenskyy would like to know from Trump details of his talk with Putin

10:12 19.03.2025
Even partial ceasefire will be positive result, bring Ukraine closer to ending the war – Zelenskyy

Even partial ceasefire will be positive result, bring Ukraine closer to ending the war – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Trump to consider Ukraine's request for additional air defense, incl Patriot – White House

USA suggests Ukraine consider transferring ownership, management of NPPs – White House

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation at front, release of POWs, return of abducted children

Forced disappearances in Ukraine by Russian authorities are crimes against humanity – Independent UN Commission

Trump pleased with hour-long conversation with Zelenskyy: We are very much on track

LATEST

Trump to consider Ukraine's request for additional air defense, incl Patriot – White House

USA suggests Ukraine consider transferring ownership, management of NPPs – White House

Waltz to hold talks with colleagues in Ukraine, Russia on Wednesday

Ukraine, Côte d'Ivoire agree to begin deepening trade, economic cooperation – President's Office

Forced disappearances in Ukraine by Russian authorities are crimes against humanity – Independent UN Commission

Ukraine does not plan to participate in US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia – Podoliak

Payments to Kyiv budget from ProZorro auction sales increase by 30 times – budget commission member

MFA welcomes report of UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, believes collected evidence should result in court cases

Witkoff claims Russia does not violate agreement on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Ukraine opens Consulate General in Mumbai, India – Sybiha

AD