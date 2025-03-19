Zelenskyy: 175 Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity, 22 more return home without exchanges

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13606

Some 175 Ukrainian defenders were released from Russian captivity, another 22 are returning home thanks to measures outside exchanges, among them are seriously wounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today is another day when Ukraine returns its own people. Some 175 of our defenders have been released from Russian captivity. Another 22 defenders are returning home thanks to measures outside exchanges. Among them are the seriously wounded and soldiers whom Russia persecuted for fictitious crimes. All will be urgently provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, three of the released were under the so-called "investigation" which can be considered additional torture for both Ukrainian servicemen and their relatives and friends.

"The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (149 of them and four from the Territorial Defense), the Navy (11), the National Guard (eight, including three from Azov), and three border guards are returning home and to their comrades. The servicemen defended the city of Mariupol 31 (including defenders of Azovstal - 18), Donetsk region - 74, Luhansk region - 39, Kharkiv region – eight, Kherson region – five, two each – Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhia region, Sumy region, and participated in hostilities in Kursk region," the report reads.

Among those rescued from Russian captivity this time are 166 privates and sergeants and nine officers. Among the 22 defenders who were returned outside the exchanges, there are 21 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one border guard.

The Coordination Staff expresses its gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in organizing the exchange.