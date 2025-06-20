Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:37 20.06.2025

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 56 individuals, 55 legal entities

1 min read
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 56 individuals, 55 legal entities

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 56 individuals and 55 legal entities, including companies involved in the production of drones, as recommended by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Corresponding decree 415/2025 of June 20 was published on the website of the head of state.

According to the annexes to the decree, all individuals are citizens of the Russian Federation. The vast majority of them are artists, poets and musicians who spread Russian propaganda.

Among the legal entities are six companies registered in the People's Republic of China, which supply Russia with components and equipment to circumvent sanctions, one from Belarus.

Others are Russian companies associated with the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country, in particular with the production and development of the Geran, Orlan-10, SuperCam UAVs, and FPV systems.

The list also includes importers and suppliers of components to sanctioned JSC Kronstadt for the production of the Banderol device. Those involved in schemes to circumvent sanctions for the import of dual-use goods have also been sanctioned.

Tags: #sanctions_on_russia

MORE ABOUT

10:14 19.06.2025
Australia imposes sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet for first time

Australia imposes sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet for first time

11:26 03.04.2025
White House does not rule out new sanctions against Russia

White House does not rule out new sanctions against Russia

13:38 27.01.2025
EU approves extension of sanctions for Russia

EU approves extension of sanctions for Russia

17:15 10.01.2025
Zelenskyy welcomes Japan's decision on new sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy welcomes Japan's decision on new sanctions against Russia

11:32 28.02.2022
Australia announces sanctions against Russian leaders

Australia announces sanctions against Russian leaders

08:47 28.02.2022
Ukrainian cultural figures call on intl colleagues, partners to impose cultural sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian cultural figures call on intl colleagues, partners to impose cultural sanctions against Russia

17:01 26.02.2022
USA considering sanctions against Bank of Russia – Bloomberg

USA considering sanctions against Bank of Russia – Bloomberg

11:04 07.02.2019
Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

14:45 17.12.2018
EU ambassadors confirm consent to extending Russia sanctions

EU ambassadors confirm consent to extending Russia sanctions

15:21 30.11.2018
Tusk confident about EU imposing sanctions on Russia in Dec

Tusk confident about EU imposing sanctions on Russia in Dec

HOT NEWS

Coordination HQ: Ukraine returns seriously wounded, seriously ill defenders from captivity – another stage of major POW swap

Zelenskyy on latest swap: Most of soldiers ave been in Russian captivity for more than two years

Zelenskyy on night attacks: The sooner the sick minds in Kremlin lose ability to finance the war, the more lives we will be able to save in Ukraine

Zelenskyy appoints Shapovalov as AFU Ground Forces Commander

Zelenskyy and Lagarde discuss prospects for using frozen Russian assets

LATEST

Coordination HQ: Ukraine returns seriously wounded, seriously ill defenders from captivity – another stage of major POW swap

Zelenskyy on latest swap: Most of soldiers ave been in Russian captivity for more than two years

Sustainable business hub opens in Kyiv with UNDP, Japanese govt support

Russia spreading fakes that residential buildings in Odesa hit by Ukrainian air defense – Center for Countering Disinformation

URCS opens innovative space for entrepreneurs in Kyiv

Poroshenko's lawyers allege fabrication of documents used to justify sanctions against him

Zelenskyy on night attacks: The sooner the sick minds in Kremlin lose ability to finance the war, the more lives we will be able to save in Ukraine

Some 600,000 tonnes of demolition waste cleared in 6 regions with UNDP support since 2022 – Ukrainian govt

Grossi on progress of IAEA talks with Russians on ZNPP: consensus on impossibility of plant operating in wartime reached

General Staff records 176 combat clashes in past 24 hours

AD
AD