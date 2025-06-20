Ukraine imposes sanctions against 56 individuals, 55 legal entities

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 56 individuals and 55 legal entities, including companies involved in the production of drones, as recommended by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Corresponding decree 415/2025 of June 20 was published on the website of the head of state.

According to the annexes to the decree, all individuals are citizens of the Russian Federation. The vast majority of them are artists, poets and musicians who spread Russian propaganda.

Among the legal entities are six companies registered in the People's Republic of China, which supply Russia with components and equipment to circumvent sanctions, one from Belarus.

Others are Russian companies associated with the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country, in particular with the production and development of the Geran, Orlan-10, SuperCam UAVs, and FPV systems.

The list also includes importers and suppliers of components to sanctioned JSC Kronstadt for the production of the Banderol device. Those involved in schemes to circumvent sanctions for the import of dual-use goods have also been sanctioned.