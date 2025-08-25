Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:46 25.08.2025

Canada to deliver over $1 bln worth of weapons to Ukraine in Sept

Photo: Pixabay

Canada will deliver over $1 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney said.

During a speech in Kyiv, Mark Carney said that at the G7 summit in June, Canada had pledged an additional $2 billion in military assistance. He announced that over $1 billion of that amount would be directed to strengthening their arsenal of weapons through the supply of drones, ammunition, and armored vehicles, which would arrive the following month.

Tags: #carney #canada #weapons

