Canada ready to join PURL program – Zelenskyy following meeting with Carney

Photo: Pixabay

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed diplomacy, as well as defense cooperation in Kyiv.

"We discussed our defense cooperation today. NATO countries are now joining a new program called PURL. This is a collective tool that allows us to increase assistance to Ukraine through weapons purchases in the United States of America. The program already includes a decision for one and a half billion dollars. European countries have taken their steps. I am grateful for Canada’s readiness to join the program," Zelenskyy said during a press conference on Sunday.

In addition, the leaders discussed diplomacy, as well as their contacts with partners. Ukraine also expects that Canada will take an active part in the implementation of security guarantees.

"It is important that everything becomes as practical as possible and we believe that Canada should be represented at the same level as our closest partners in Europe - these security guarantees are involved in the peacekeeping process. We are counting on the presence of Canadian forces in Ukraine. This is important for us," the president added.

In addition, Canada will add $500 million within the framework of PURL.

Ukraine also counts on Canada's participation in reconstruction, and not only in the restoration of facilities, but also in rehabilitation after injuries, the leaders discussed such programs for veterans.

Zelenskyy separately noted Canada's participation in the global coalition to return home Ukrainian children who were abducted by the Russians.