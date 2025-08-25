Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:23 25.08.2025

Canada ready to join PURL program – Zelenskyy following meeting with Carney

2 min read
Canada ready to join PURL program – Zelenskyy following meeting with Carney
Photo: Pixabay

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed diplomacy, as well as defense cooperation in Kyiv.

"We discussed our defense cooperation today. NATO countries are now joining a new program called PURL. This is a collective tool that allows us to increase assistance to Ukraine through weapons purchases in the United States of America. The program already includes a decision for one and a half billion dollars. European countries have taken their steps. I am grateful for Canada’s readiness to join the program," Zelenskyy said during a press conference on Sunday.

In addition, the leaders discussed diplomacy, as well as their contacts with partners. Ukraine also expects that Canada will take an active part in the implementation of security guarantees.

"It is important that everything becomes as practical as possible and we believe that Canada should be represented at the same level as our closest partners in Europe - these security guarantees are involved in the peacekeeping process. We are counting on the presence of Canadian forces in Ukraine. This is important for us," the president added.

In addition, Canada will add $500 million within the framework of PURL.

Ukraine also counts on Canada's participation in reconstruction, and not only in the restoration of facilities, but also in rehabilitation after injuries, the leaders discussed such programs for veterans.

Zelenskyy separately noted Canada's participation in the global coalition to return home Ukrainian children who were abducted by the Russians.

Tags: #carney #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:59 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

20:37 25.08.2025
Canada synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions – Zelenskyy

Canada synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions – Zelenskyy

18:46 25.08.2025
Canada to deliver over $1 bln worth of weapons to Ukraine in Sept

Canada to deliver over $1 bln worth of weapons to Ukraine in Sept

17:52 25.08.2025
Ukraine, Canada sign Action Plan of Security Agreement, agree on joint production of weapons

Ukraine, Canada sign Action Plan of Security Agreement, agree on joint production of weapons

16:41 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

15:40 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

14:32 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees with Norwegian PM

Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees with Norwegian PM

14:07 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy announces meeting of Ukrainian and American teams at end of week

Zelenskyy announces meeting of Ukrainian and American teams at end of week

15:13 23.08.2025
Zelenskyy speaks with South African President about support to end Russian war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy speaks with South African President about support to end Russian war in Ukraine

14:46 23.08.2025
Zelenskyy appoints Kolosov as head of Pokrovsk district state administration

Zelenskyy appoints Kolosov as head of Pokrovsk district state administration

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

President Nawrocki's veto leaves Ukraine without Polish Starlinks – Dpty PM Gawkowski

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 bln annually – Finance Minister

LATEST

Svyrydenko, Romanian dpty PM discuss security issues, European integration of Ukraine and Moldova

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's needs in financing production, purchase of weapons with German Vice Chancellor

Klymenko and Norwegian PM honor victims of Russian missile hit in Kyiv

Trump calls Russia-Ukraine war conflict of personalities

Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

Eight civilians returned from captivity to Ukraine – Coordinating HQ

Europe to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, USA to help – Trump

Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Havrysh as Ambassador to Iceland concurrently – decree

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov

Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

AD
AD