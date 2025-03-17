Canadian PM invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit – media

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G7 summit, which will be held in Alberta in June, the French Le Monde reports.

"Canada, which holds the G7 presidency this year, has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the next summit, which will be held in Alberta in June," the publication said on Monday, citing a Canadian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Carney is in France on Monday. This is his first trip abroad since taking office on Friday. He will then travel to London.