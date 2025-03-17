Macron, Canadian PM in joint statement put forward demands to Russia for clear commitments on Ukraine – media

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, French news network BFM reported on Monday.

"In a joint speech, the French President reiterated that Canada and France are states of the world that will continue to demand clear commitments from Russia on the Ukrainian issue," the message reads.

Carney reportedly arrived in Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss key international issues, including the war in Ukraine.