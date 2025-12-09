Interfax-Ukraine
17:25 09.12.2025

Svyrydenko on G7's readiness to use Russian assets to support Ukraine: We count on our partners

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko expressed gratitude to the G7 partner countries for their intention, announced in a joint statement on Tuesday night, to work out financial instruments to support Ukraine, including the potential use of the full value of Russian assets frozen in their jurisdictions until Moscow pays reparations.

"For clear and undeniable reasons, immobilized Russian sovereign assets must cover the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At this decisive moment, we count on our partners and their support to make this happen," she wrote on X.

The head of the Ukrainian government emphasized that the leadership and solidarity of the G7 countries mean a lot to the people of Ukraine.

"We remain firmly committed to close cooperation with our international partners and financial institutions to safeguard Ukraine’s resilience and stability… As Russia shows no intention of ending this brutal war, we must demonstrate unity in taking a fair and justified decision," added Svyrydenko.

As reported, the G7 countries issued a statement announcing their intention to develop a wide range of financial instruments to support Ukraine, in compliance with the national legal systems of the participating countries. These instruments will include the use of the full value of Russian state assets frozen in their jurisdictions.

