Zelenskyy on his way to Trump in USA will stop in Canada to talk with Carney, European leaders

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as well as an online meeting with European leaders on the way to Florida.

"Yes, we're currently on a plane en route to Florida in the United States. On the way, we will stop in Canada, where I will meet with Prime Minister Carney. He and I plan to communicate with European leaders online, discuss all issues, and exchange details of the documents that I will discuss with the President of the United States," Zelenskyy told reporters on Saturday.

The president added that he will discuss the sensitive issues in these documents with the leaders.