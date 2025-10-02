Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones, fire breaks out in sanatorium, man injured

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones on Thursday night, causing a fire at a non-functioning sanatorium and injuring one person, the State Emergency Service (SES) has reported.

"At night, a fire broke out in the two-story building of a non-functioning sanatorium in the city of Bucha as a result of a UAV attack," the report said.

Rescuers reportedly found an injured man born in 1977.

The fire was extinguished at 02:13 on an area of 600 sq m, the SES said.