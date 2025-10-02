Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:04 02.10.2025

Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones, fire breaks out in sanatorium, man injured

1 min read
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones, fire breaks out in sanatorium, man injured
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones on Thursday night, causing a fire at a non-functioning sanatorium and injuring one person, the State Emergency Service (SES) has reported.

"At night, a fire broke out in the two-story building of a non-functioning sanatorium in the city of Bucha as a result of a UAV attack," the report said.

Rescuers reportedly found an injured man born in 1977.

The fire was extinguished at 02:13 on an area of 600 sq m, the SES said.

Tags: #drones #kyiv_region

MORE ABOUT

12:02 02.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's drone defense experience can protect Europe

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's drone defense experience can protect Europe

20:26 01.10.2025
British company plans to send inexpensive medium-range strike drones to Ukraine

British company plans to send inexpensive medium-range strike drones to Ukraine

11:20 29.09.2025
Passenger plane in Norway diverted due to unidentified drones near airport

Passenger plane in Norway diverted due to unidentified drones near airport

16:27 27.09.2025
Zelenskyy: 92 Russian drones head toward Poland on Sept 10, Ukraine down them on its territory

Zelenskyy: 92 Russian drones head toward Poland on Sept 10, Ukraine down them on its territory

12:23 27.09.2025
URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia

20:55 26.09.2025
Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

Russia may use tankers to launch drones to Denmark, Norway, Baltic countries – Zelenskyy

17:08 26.09.2025
Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian military detects reconnaissance drones in our airspace, probably Hungarian - Zelenskyy

12:47 26.09.2025
Poroshenko turns 60: The best gift is donation to Sprava Hromad for drone detectors for military, which the birthday celebrant will double

Poroshenko turns 60: The best gift is donation to Sprava Hromad for drone detectors for military, which the birthday celebrant will double

11:25 26.09.2025
Russia seeks to paralyze air traffic in Europe with drones - CCD head

Russia seeks to paralyze air traffic in Europe with drones - CCD head

17:05 24.09.2025
Zelenskyy at UNGA: Tens of thousands of people have already learned to kill with drones because of the war against Russia

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Tens of thousands of people have already learned to kill with drones because of the war against Russia

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo board chairman Zaichenko, board members continue to work

Two TCK servicemen wounded in Kryvyi Rih during alert; assaulter identified

EU commissioner Kos on bypassing Hungary's veto: important to find a solution

Ukraine should not wait for 'green light' from Orban to move forward with reforms - EU Commissioner Kos

European commissioner Kos on meeting with representatives of national minorities: no one expressed concerns about protection of rights

LATEST

Ukrenergo board chairman Zaichenko, board members continue to work

Two TCK servicemen wounded in Kryvyi Rih during alert; assaulter identified

EU commissioner Kos on bypassing Hungary's veto: important to find a solution

Ukraine should not wait for 'green light' from Orban to move forward with reforms - EU Commissioner Kos

European commissioner Kos on meeting with representatives of national minorities: no one expressed concerns about protection of rights

All-Ukrainian competition on international humanitarian law to be held in Kyiv

No delays in payments to military personnel, Finance Ministry preparing UAH 300 bln defense spending increase

Ukrainian Red Cross Society team regularly participates in blood donation

Meeting of Ramstein format group to be held on Oct. 15 in Brussels

Zelenskyy discussed with Danish PM how to respond to Russian drone incursions

AD
AD