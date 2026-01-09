Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:40 09.01.2026

Over 0.5 mln consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv region without electricity due to Russian night attack – Ministry of Energy

2 min read
Over 0.5 mln consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv region without electricity due to Russian night attack – Ministry of Energy

As of Friday morning, over 0.5 million consumers in Kyiv and Kyiv region were without electricity due to a massive night attack by the Russian Federation and damage to generation and grids, in particular, Slavutych was once again completely without electricity, Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk reported.

"As of this morning, more than 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and Kyiv region are without power… The city of Slavutych is again without electricity. About 3,000 customers remain without power in Chernihiv region," Kolisnyk described the situation during a briefing at the Energy Ministry, which was streamed online.

He noted that due to grid damage on Kyiv’s left bank and parts of Kyiv region, emergency outages have been introduced, while on the right bank of the capital, rolling outages are in effect.

"As a result of the attacks, significant damage was caused to electricity transmission facilities — substations and overhead lines — as well as generation facilities," Kolisnyk explained.

DTEK added that in Kyiv, 417,000 households are temporarily without power following the massive attack. "Some residents in the Desniansky, Dniprovsky, Darnytsky and Holosiyivsky districts of Kyiv remain without electricity," DTEK said on Telegram.

At the same time, the deputy minister noted that in Dnipropetrovsk region, which lost power along with Zaporizhia region after the January 7 attack, electricity has been restored for over 1 million consumers, but more than 34,000 remain without power as of this morning. He said restoration work is ongoing and confirmed that in Zaporizhia region, all critical infrastructure and residents were already reconnected by Thursday.

Tags: #electricity #kyiv_region

MORE ABOUT

10:14 08.01.2026
Some 800,000 consumers without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk region

Some 800,000 consumers without electricity in Dnipropetrovsk region

13:14 30.12.2025
Kyiv's left bank may switch to hourly outage schedules on Wed - expert

Kyiv's left bank may switch to hourly outage schedules on Wed - expert

19:00 28.12.2025
URCS deploys heating points in the Kyiv region

URCS deploys heating points in the Kyiv region

15:33 26.12.2025
Electricity imports into Ukraine double due to price drops in EU states during Christmas days – Ukrenergo head

Electricity imports into Ukraine double due to price drops in EU states during Christmas days – Ukrenergo head

11:56 16.12.2025
Russian strikes leave 430,000 consumers without electricity in Odesa, Donetsk regions - Ministry of Energy

Russian strikes leave 430,000 consumers without electricity in Odesa, Donetsk regions - Ministry of Energy

13:32 15.12.2025
Over 430,000 still without power in Odesa region after Saturday attack — Energy Ministry

Over 430,000 still without power in Odesa region after Saturday attack — Energy Ministry

10:21 15.12.2025
Most Ukrainians blame shelling for lack of electricity, 29% blame authorities – survey

Most Ukrainians blame shelling for lack of electricity, 29% blame authorities – survey

16:19 10.12.2025
Electricity imports by Ukraine reach year-to-date high in Nov

Electricity imports by Ukraine reach year-to-date high in Nov

19:04 04.12.2025
Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

14:30 29.11.2025
One killed, 14 injured in Kyiv region in enemy attack on Sat night – authorities

One killed, 14 injured in Kyiv region in enemy attack on Sat night – authorities

HOT NEWS

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

Enemy attacks with medium-range ballistics: 244 of 278 enemy targets shot down or suppressed, missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit at 19 locations

Lviv attacked by Oreshnik – mayor

LATEST

Heating situation most difficult in Solomiansky, Pechersky, Holosiivsky districts, restoration timeline still being assessed – Energy Research Center director

Kyiv officials urged to house vulnerable in heated shelters

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects continued cooperation with Great Britain

US conducts detention of tanker Olina in Caribbean Sea – media

SBU reports in absentia suspicion of Russian colonel who ordered attacks on Ukrainian energy sector

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain sign roadmap for development of century-old partnership

Water drain is a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures, does not mean a long-term lack of heat - Kyiv City State Administration

Next Ramstein format meeting to be held in Feb - Shmyhal

France postpones G7 summit due to Trump's birthday - media

Swiss arbitration tribunal recovers $18 mln in favor of Ukraine's Defense Ministry in dispute with American company – Ministry of Justice

AD
AD