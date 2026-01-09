Over 0.5 mln consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv region without electricity due to Russian night attack – Ministry of Energy

As of Friday morning, over 0.5 million consumers in Kyiv and Kyiv region were without electricity due to a massive night attack by the Russian Federation and damage to generation and grids, in particular, Slavutych was once again completely without electricity, Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk reported.

"As of this morning, more than 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and Kyiv region are without power… The city of Slavutych is again without electricity. About 3,000 customers remain without power in Chernihiv region," Kolisnyk described the situation during a briefing at the Energy Ministry, which was streamed online.

He noted that due to grid damage on Kyiv’s left bank and parts of Kyiv region, emergency outages have been introduced, while on the right bank of the capital, rolling outages are in effect.

"As a result of the attacks, significant damage was caused to electricity transmission facilities — substations and overhead lines — as well as generation facilities," Kolisnyk explained.

DTEK added that in Kyiv, 417,000 households are temporarily without power following the massive attack. "Some residents in the Desniansky, Dniprovsky, Darnytsky and Holosiyivsky districts of Kyiv remain without electricity," DTEK said on Telegram.

At the same time, the deputy minister noted that in Dnipropetrovsk region, which lost power along with Zaporizhia region after the January 7 attack, electricity has been restored for over 1 million consumers, but more than 34,000 remain without power as of this morning. He said restoration work is ongoing and confirmed that in Zaporizhia region, all critical infrastructure and residents were already reconnected by Thursday.