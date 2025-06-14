Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:04 14.06.2025

Enemy stopped in Sumy direction - Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

In the Sumy direction, fighting is going on along the border, the enemy is stopped there, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This is the Pivnichno-Slobidsky direction, which we call the Sumy direction. We are leveling the position. What is important: there are 53,000 Russians there. The fighting there is along the border. You must understand that the enemy is stopped there. The maximum depth at which the fighting is taking place is 7 km from the border so that people also understand how far Sumy is," the president said during a conversation with journalists.

According to the president, the main battles are in Andriyivka, Kindrativka, Oleksiyivka, and Kostiantynivka.

"Not to be confused with Kostiantynivka in the eastern direction. Yunakivka is also here. Today, control has been restored in Andriyivka," he added.

In addition, the threat in the Luhansk direction has been eliminated. There are also serious battles in the Kostiantynivka direction. According to the president, the Russians had an advantage, but the Defense Forces are now advancing along the highway.

"There is no enemy advance there but there are fierce battles there. The Dnipro region - there are also battles, there are no advances today," he added.

In addition, there are no losses of positions in the Pivdenno-Slobidsky direction (Kupyansk, Kharkiv direction) in a week.

