Montenegro President: Any path to peace must be based on clear security guarantees for Ukraine

Any path to peace must be based on clear and feasible security guarantees for Ukraine, said Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic.

"Any path to peace must be based on clear and feasible security guarantees for Ukraine. Therefore, to achieve this goal, an immediate ceasefire is an urgent prerequisite for progress," he said at the 4th Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa on Wednesday.

The president stressed that the only reliable signal should be an end to indiscriminate bombing of Ukrainian cities, such as that taking place in Odesa. Milatovic stressed that "a real commitment to peace must be translated into concrete actions, and these actions must begin with saving lives today, not tomorrow."

"Montenegro will remain an unwavering, loyal and reliable partner and a true friend of Ukraine and its people," he assured.

In addition, the President noted that Montenegro remains focused on completing accession negotiations with the EU and becoming the next EU member state by 2028.

"And from this position as the most advanced country on the path to EU accession, we will continue to resolutely support the integration of other Western Balkan countries, as well as Ukraine and Moldova, into the EU," he stressed.