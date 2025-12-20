13:43 20.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Portuguese PM commemorate fallen soldiers in Kyiv
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro commemorated the fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv on St. Michael’s Square.
"Today, together with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, we commemorated our fallen soldiers. Eternal memory to all our soldiers, to every Ukrainian who gave their lives so that Ukraine could live," according to the statement on the president’s Telegram channel.