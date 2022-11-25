Facts

14:32 25.11.2022

Montenegro supports Ukraine on the way to NATO – acting Defense Miniser

2 min read
Montenegro supports Ukraine on the way to NATO – acting Defense Miniser

Montenegro supports Ukraine on its way to NATO, Minister of Internal Affairs, Acting Minister of Defense of Montenegro Filip Adžić assured after a meeting with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"Today Ukraine is fighting for the freedom of the entire European continent. We admire the courage of Ukrainian defenders. We are always by your side. Our country is a good friend of your people. Montenegro supports the aspiration of Ukrainians to become a full member of NATO. We will be your advocates not only in the Balkans, but also in the Alliance and Europe," Adžić said while on a visit to Kyiv, according to the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Friday.

The parties discussed issues of providing Ukraine with further support in the fight against the aggressor and the implementation of bilateral projects in the defense sector.

It is noted that Reznikov expressed gratitude to the people and the government of Montenegro for the comprehensive support and assistance provided to Ukraine in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally defined borders.

"The people of Montenegro, who have gone through a thorny path in their struggle for independence, understand Ukraine like no other, which today is defending its own freedom. European security depends on the unshakable solidarity of all democratic countries united to protect universal values. Together we will defeat the aggressor," the Minister of Defense of Ukraine said.

Tags: #ukraine #montenegro

MORE ABOUT

14:19 25.11.2022
Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

11:43 25.11.2022
Ukraine needs air shield, reliable security guarantees – Yermak at Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting

Ukraine needs air shield, reliable security guarantees – Yermak at Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting

14:22 24.11.2022
Hungary to allocate EUR 187 mln in financial aid to Ukraine – media

Hungary to allocate EUR 187 mln in financial aid to Ukraine – media

13:38 24.11.2022
European Parliament supports European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 bln in 2023

European Parliament supports European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 bln in 2023

18:59 22.11.2022
Ukraine receives $60 mln in IDA, Latvia loans from World Bank

Ukraine receives $60 mln in IDA, Latvia loans from World Bank

18:51 22.11.2022
Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

Poland to host W4UA Summit under auspices of Ukrainian MFA

16:18 22.11.2022
Ukraine receives EUR 2.5 bln of EU MFA

Ukraine receives EUR 2.5 bln of EU MFA

12:34 22.11.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 6,595 civilians, 10,189 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 6,595 civilians, 10,189 wounded – UN

17:27 19.11.2022
UK announces new air defense assistance package of GBP 50 mln for Ukraine

UK announces new air defense assistance package of GBP 50 mln for Ukraine

12:47 19.11.2022
Three marines released from enemy captivity – Ukrainian Navy

Three marines released from enemy captivity – Ukrainian Navy

AD

HOT NEWS

Hospitals won't close due to blackout, but clinics need to optimize room usage – Liashko

Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

Zelensky: Only liberation of our land, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any Russian escalations

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

LATEST

Ukrainians buy TVs, power banks, heaters, sunflower oil on Black Friday in 2022 – Epicenter

Foreign companies help to aim Russian missiles at Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

Memory, Responsibility and Future German foundation adopts solidarity budget worth EUR 800,000 in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv launches work of more than 400 heating points – Klitschko

Some 93% of Ukrainians consider 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – poll

Hospitals won't close due to blackout, but clinics need to optimize room usage – Liashko

USAID provides 80 generators to Ukraine – U.S. Ambassador

Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

Nuclear power plants of Ukraine to reach planned capacity on Sat night – expert

France sends 100 powerful generators to Ukraine - FM

AD
AD
AD
AD