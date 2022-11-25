Montenegro supports Ukraine on the way to NATO – acting Defense Miniser

Montenegro supports Ukraine on its way to NATO, Minister of Internal Affairs, Acting Minister of Defense of Montenegro Filip Adžić assured after a meeting with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"Today Ukraine is fighting for the freedom of the entire European continent. We admire the courage of Ukrainian defenders. We are always by your side. Our country is a good friend of your people. Montenegro supports the aspiration of Ukrainians to become a full member of NATO. We will be your advocates not only in the Balkans, but also in the Alliance and Europe," Adžić said while on a visit to Kyiv, according to the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Friday.

The parties discussed issues of providing Ukraine with further support in the fight against the aggressor and the implementation of bilateral projects in the defense sector.

It is noted that Reznikov expressed gratitude to the people and the government of Montenegro for the comprehensive support and assistance provided to Ukraine in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally defined borders.

"The people of Montenegro, who have gone through a thorny path in their struggle for independence, understand Ukraine like no other, which today is defending its own freedom. European security depends on the unshakable solidarity of all democratic countries united to protect universal values. Together we will defeat the aggressor," the Minister of Defense of Ukraine said.