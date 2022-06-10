Facts

12:50 10.06.2022

Montenegro to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

Montenegro to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

The Government of Montenegro has decided to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine.

"In the coming period, the needs of cooperation with the Ukrainian side and partners will be considered to provide the necessary financial, humanitarian and military support," a statement posted on the website of the Government of Montenegro on Thursday reads.

It is emphasized that from the beginning of the war in Ukraine until today, Montenegro, as a full member of NATO and a candidate for EU membership, as well as a sincere friend of the Ukrainian people, condemns the unjustified and illegal invasion of the Russian Federation into a sovereign European state.

"The military and humanitarian assistance that Montenegro has provided so far is proof of the selfless support of the courageous Ukrainian people and the constant commitment to joint action against undemocratic principles," the Government of Montenegro said.

