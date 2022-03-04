Facts

20:11 04.03.2022

Montenegro closes airspace to Russian aircraft due to war against Ukraine – media

1 min read

Montenegro on Friday announced the closure of airspace for Russian aircraft, the Montenegrin television and radio company RTCG said, citing the country's Civil Aviation Authority.

The television and radio company said that in this way Montenegro joined other countries that on February 27 closed the skies for aircraft from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine and the escalation of hostilities.

She said that Montenegro has joined all the restrictive measures that the EU has imposed against Russia.

