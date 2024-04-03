Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro have issued instructions to start the preparations for the signing of a security agreement between the countries.

"I had a phone conversation with newly appointed Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro. I thanked him for his personal principled position on support for Ukraine and wished him fruitful work for the prosperity of Portugal," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"We discussed the course of implementation of the preliminary defense agreement between our countries and instructed our teams to start the preparations for signing a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Declaration. We coordinated our future mutual contacts," he said.