18:08 05.03.2025

Zelenskyy to Portuguese PM: joint action plan to achieve peace, security to take into account voice of each country

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro the details of the summit in London on March 2, in particular regarding the joint action plan to achieve a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and security for all of Europe.

"Had a conversation with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro. Shared the details of the leaders' summit in London, where we agreed to prepare an action plan that will bring a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and security for entire Europe closer. This is both strengthening our state and security guarantees," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

The President of Ukraine stressed that "we will remain in touch with all European partners and discuss our next steps. It is important for us that the voice of each country is taken into account in the joint plan. The unity of Europe and the leadership of America can definitely put an end to this war."

The President of Ukraine also expressed gratitude to Portugal: "We appreciate Portugal's assistance - both military and political. Thank you for being with us."

