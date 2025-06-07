Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:35 07.06.2025

Total 212 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours

1 min read
Total 212 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, 212 combat engagements were recorded, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Telegram in an operational update as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using 47 missiles, along with 57 airstrikes – including 119 guided aerial bombs dropped. Additionally, 5,866 attacks were carried out, 117 of which involved multiple launch rocket systems. The enemy also deployed 3,505 kamikaze drones," the report stated.

Tags: #general_staff #combat

MORE ABOUT

16:33 04.06.2025
AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

17:01 03.06.2025
AFU General Staff updates Russian losses from Operation Spiderweb

AFU General Staff updates Russian losses from Operation Spiderweb

09:27 03.06.2025
Invaders lose 1,100 servicemen during day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,100 servicemen during day – General Staff

16:44 24.05.2025
AFU General Staff: 11 enemy attacks repelled in Kursk region, five battles still ongoing

AFU General Staff: 11 enemy attacks repelled in Kursk region, five battles still ongoing

13:36 24.05.2025
Some 403 invaders neutralized in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Some 403 invaders neutralized in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

12:19 24.05.2025
Invaders lose 1,130 people, 232 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,130 people, 232 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

12:00 24.05.2025
Some 202 combat clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Some 202 combat clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

16:55 23.05.2025
Air Force strikes enemy third Army Corps command post in Bakhmut – General Staff

Air Force strikes enemy third Army Corps command post in Bakhmut – General Staff

16:12 23.05.2025
Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces hit important facility of Russian military-industrial complex – General Staff

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces hit important facility of Russian military-industrial complex – General Staff

09:19 23.05.2025
Some 141 combat clashes recorded in past 24 hours

Some 141 combat clashes recorded in past 24 hours

HOT NEWS

Russian Su-35 fighter jet downed on Kursk front

Death toll in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after night attacks rises to 3

Ukrzaliznytsia head announces enhanced security measures due to enemy's threats to stop railway

Hundreds of infrastructure facilities already built in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

LATEST

Canada allocates CAD 35 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

Three killed, one injured in Saturday shelling of Ukraine's Donetsk region

Russian Su-35 fighter jet downed on Kursk front

Russian forces occupy 2 villages in Ukraine's Sumy region – DeepState

MP Siumar claims Portnov first introduced basis for sanctions against Poroshenko back in 2019

Zelenskyy: Only Ukrainian weapons were used in operation targeting 4 Russian military airfields, drivers were unaware of it

French Defense minister announces joint drone production in Ukraine

Death toll from Russian overnight attack on Lutsk rises to 2

Russia launches combined attack on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region: 2 women injured, infrastructure damaged

URCS joins emergency response efforts in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after overnight Russian strike

AD
AD