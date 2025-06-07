Total 212 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, 212 combat engagements were recorded, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Telegram in an operational update as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using 47 missiles, along with 57 airstrikes – including 119 guided aerial bombs dropped. Additionally, 5,866 attacks were carried out, 117 of which involved multiple launch rocket systems. The enemy also deployed 3,505 kamikaze drones," the report stated.