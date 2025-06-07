13:35 07.06.2025
Total 212 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, 212 combat engagements were recorded, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Telegram in an operational update as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday.
"Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using 47 missiles, along with 57 airstrikes – including 119 guided aerial bombs dropped. Additionally, 5,866 attacks were carried out, 117 of which involved multiple launch rocket systems. The enemy also deployed 3,505 kamikaze drones," the report stated.