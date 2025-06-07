URCS vehicle destroyed in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city of Kherson

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

A vehicle belonging to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) was destroyed in the Ukrainian city of Kherson following a drone strike carried out by Russian forces.

"Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in Kherson, a Russian drone strike caused an explosion and fire that destroyed a Volkswagen vehicle bearing the logo of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, used by the URCS's Kherson regional office... Fortunately, no one was injured," the URCS reported on Facebook.

The URCS driver, who was in the vehicle at the time, spotted the drone and managed to take cover inside a nearby building.

The URCS reminded the public that attacks on personnel and institutions of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law and are classified as war crimes.