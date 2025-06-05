Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping was completely focused on trade issues, and the topics of the Ukrainian issue or the Iranian nuclear program were not raised.

"The conversation was focused almost entirely on trade. Nothing was discussed concerning Russia/Ukraine or Iran," Trump said on the Truth Social social network on Thursday.

Trump positively assessed the conversation with Xi Jinping on controversial trade issues.

"The call (...) resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries," he said, adding that he expects normalization in terms of trade in rare earth metals.

According to him, the United States and Chinese delegations will soon hold a meeting on these issues.

"Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined," he said.

Trump said that during the conversation, the Chinese leader invited him and his wife to visit China. The head of the White House noted that he, for his part, invited Jinping to the United States.

He said the conversation lasted about an hour and a half.