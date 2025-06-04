Yermak after meeting with Rubio: Agree to coordinate further actions

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington and discussed with him the situation on the front and the need to strengthen air defense, the parties agreed to coordinate further actions.

"In Washington, I met and talked with U.S. Secretary of State, Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio. We discussed the situation on the front, the need to strengthen support for Ukraine in the field of air defense," he said in Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Yermak, the interlocutors also shared their views on the meetings with the Russians in Istanbul, the further course of the negotiations, the prisoner exchange that will take place, and the importance of returning all hostages and children abducted by Russia.

"I emphasized that Ukraine has done everything possible to achieve peace, agrees to a ceasefire, but Russia is against it, so additional sanctions are needed," he said.

"We agreed to coordinate further actions," he said.