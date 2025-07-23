Ukraine in Istanbul will insist on immediate and complete ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian representatives at talks in Istanbul on Wednesday will insist on the need for an immediate and complete ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to him, on Wednesday night, Russian drones attacked energy infrastructure, leaving more than 220,000customers in Sumy region without power. "This morning, we managed to restore most of the supplies. As of now, electricity has almost completely been restored for Sumy region," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all the necessary resources for this have been provided.

"And the representatives of Ukraine at the negotiations today in Turkey will again insist on the need for an immediate and complete ceasefire, in particular such strikes on civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy added.

As reported, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Turkey and began the first bilateral meetings with the Turkish side in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. Later on Wednesday evening, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will meet in Istanbul.