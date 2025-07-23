Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:01 23.07.2025

Ukraine in Istanbul will insist on immediate and complete ceasefire – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine in Istanbul will insist on immediate and complete ceasefire – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian representatives at talks in Istanbul on Wednesday will insist on the need for an immediate and complete ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to him, on Wednesday night, Russian drones attacked energy infrastructure, leaving more than 220,000customers in Sumy region without power. "This morning, we managed to restore most of the supplies. As of now, electricity has almost completely been restored for Sumy region," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all the necessary resources for this have been provided.

"And the representatives of Ukraine at the negotiations today in Turkey will again insist on the need for an immediate and complete ceasefire, in particular such strikes on civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy added.

As reported, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Turkey and began the first bilateral meetings with the Turkish side in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. Later on Wednesday evening, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will meet in Istanbul.

Tags: #zelenskyy #istanbul

MORE ABOUT

21:19 23.07.2025
Israeli FM meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Israeli FM meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

20:32 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy initiates immediate audit of state spending to find state resources for defense

Zelenskyy initiates immediate audit of state spending to find state resources for defense

19:55 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy announces preparations for new stage of POW swap

Zelenskyy announces preparations for new stage of POW swap

19:49 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy on Istanbul meeting: Priority is preparation for leaders' meeting

Zelenskyy on Istanbul meeting: Priority is preparation for leaders' meeting

19:44 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy expects govt to deliver results within a month to direct maximum state resources to defense

Zelenskyy expects govt to deliver results within a month to direct maximum state resources to defense

19:29 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy to propose bill to Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen law and order system

Zelenskyy to propose bill to Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen law and order system

18:55 23.07.2025
Arakhamia rejects claims of attack on anti-corruption infrastructure, declares Rada's readiness to support resolution of contentious issues

Arakhamia rejects claims of attack on anti-corruption infrastructure, declares Rada's readiness to support resolution of contentious issues

12:43 23.07.2025
We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

09:38 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy forms delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul headed by Umerov

Zelenskyy forms delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul headed by Umerov

09:24 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Anti-corruption infrastructure to work without Russian influences, with justice

Zelenskyy: Anti-corruption infrastructure to work without Russian influences, with justice

HOT NEWS

Interior Minister on meeting with president: Law enforcement officers have two weeks to prepare proposals for changes to legislation

Bankers expect NBU to maintain discount rate at 15.5% – survey

Zelenskyy announces preparations for new stage of POW swap

Zelenskyy on Istanbul meeting: Priority is preparation for leaders' meeting

Supreme Court to request sanction documents on Poroshenko from NSDC, Cabinet

LATEST

Budanov says there’re no enemies of Ukraine in Trump's team, Kellogg is key figure

Interior Minister on meeting with president: Law enforcement officers have two weeks to prepare proposals for changes to legislation

Bankers expect NBU to maintain discount rate at 15.5% – survey

AFU Air Forces receive first mobile complexes for servicing F-16

Supreme Court to request sanction documents on Poroshenko from NSDC, Cabinet

Prosecutor General: NABU, SAPO situation not to affect Ukraine's relations with intl partners

Govt publishes resolution on unification of Ministries of Economy, Environment, Agrarian Policy; their powers set out on 80 pages

Finnish MFA: Law restricting independence of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine raises concern

Poroshenko believes purpose of adopting law on NABU, SAPO is to destroy Ukraine's movement towards EU

Ukraine may not receive Patriots announced by Trump until spring 2026 – media

AD
AD