18:05 02.06.2025

Istanbul agrees on all for all swap formula in two categories – GUR

In Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a formula for an all-for-all exchange in two categories, said Vadym Skybytsky, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

"Today we have achieved new progress - the so-called ‘all for all’ formula. Today we have agreed on two categories that will be subject to return to their homeland, we have agreed on the mechanisms, and determined the preliminary dates for this exchange," he said at a press conference in Istanbul.

"We have hard, hard work ahead of us, where we will need to do a lot of verification, define all categories, not lose anyone, not forget anyone. Therefore, we continue our work. And we will be successful," he added.

