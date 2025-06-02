Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:04 02.06.2025

Russia again against US presence during meeting in Istanbul – Kyslytsia

1 min read
Russia again against US presence during meeting in Istanbul – Kyslytsia

Russia was again against the presence of US representatives during a meeting with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul, said First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia.

"At the previous meeting, the Russian Federation was against the presence of a delegation from the United States. This is very sad, because the United States plays a major role and is an important guarantor of trust," he said at a press conference in Istanbul.

Kyslytsia noted that in order to ensure a long-term security architecture in Europe, the USA must be involved in the process. Similarly, without involving Europe, it is impossible to talk about long-term security, Kyslytsia added.

Tags: #kyslytsia #istanbul

MORE ABOUT

18:24 02.06.2025
Russia still refuses to agree to unconditional ceasefire – Kyslytsia

Russia still refuses to agree to unconditional ceasefire – Kyslytsia

18:05 02.06.2025
Istanbul agrees on all for all swap formula in two categories – GUR

Istanbul agrees on all for all swap formula in two categories – GUR

17:55 02.06.2025
Ukraine and Russia agree on POW swap – Umerov

Ukraine and Russia agree on POW swap – Umerov

16:42 02.06.2025
Negotiations in Istanbul finalized – Zelenskyy

Negotiations in Istanbul finalized – Zelenskyy

16:34 02.06.2025
Ukrainian side in Istanbul officially hands over to Russian side list of children who need to be returned – Yermak

Ukrainian side in Istanbul officially hands over to Russian side list of children who need to be returned – Yermak

15:46 02.06.2025
Second meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations kicked off in Ciragan Palace in Istanbul

Second meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations kicked off in Ciragan Palace in Istanbul

15:26 02.06.2025
Istanbul meeting to consider terms of ceasefire, meeting at leaders' level - Turkish MFA

Istanbul meeting to consider terms of ceasefire, meeting at leaders' level - Turkish MFA

14:41 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy on talks in Istanbul: Issues of ceasefire, return of abducted children important

Zelenskyy on talks in Istanbul: Issues of ceasefire, return of abducted children important

14:13 02.06.2025
In Istanbul, Kyslytsya, Bevz agree on positions with reps of Germany, Italy and UK before negotiations

In Istanbul, Kyslytsya, Bevz agree on positions with reps of Germany, Italy and UK before negotiations

09:46 02.06.2025
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul – Foreign Ministry spokesman

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul – Foreign Ministry spokesman

HOT NEWS

Ukraine and Russia agree in Istanbul on POW swap of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ – Zelenskyy

New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

LATEST

Ukraine and Russia agree in Istanbul on POW swap of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM discuss security issues

New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

Zelenskyy and Nauseda coordinate diplomatic steps

Umerov: Further talks with Russia will only make sense if there’s preparation at leaders level. We propose next meeting to be held at late June

Zelenskyy, Finnish PM discuss investments in Ukrainian arms production

Turkish MFA: Russia-Ukraine talks doesn’t end negatively

AD
AD