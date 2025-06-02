Russia again against US presence during meeting in Istanbul – Kyslytsia

Russia was again against the presence of US representatives during a meeting with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul, said First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia.

"At the previous meeting, the Russian Federation was against the presence of a delegation from the United States. This is very sad, because the United States plays a major role and is an important guarantor of trust," he said at a press conference in Istanbul.

Kyslytsia noted that in order to ensure a long-term security architecture in Europe, the USA must be involved in the process. Similarly, without involving Europe, it is impossible to talk about long-term security, Kyslytsia added.