Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

The detonation of the track, followed by the collapse of the locomotive and carriages of a train carrying military cargo, occurred on the morning of Tuesday, October 7, in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya railway section south of the city of St. Petersburg.

As a source in military intelligence told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, as a result of a successful special operation by unknown partisans, it was possible to paralyze the movement of trains with the St. Petersburg-Pskov connection.

The movement of trains on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya section has been stopped due to "technical reasons," freight and passenger trains are moving in a detour with delays of several hours, Russian Railways says.

According to open sources, it became known that special services are working at the scene of the incident, and the railway tracks are being cleared of overturned train carriages. However, there are no photos and videos from the scene yet, as the Internet has been completely turned off in the area of the accident, and law enforcement agencies are working.

"Such special operations reduce the logistical and military capabilities of the Russian Federation, because Russian Railways is the basis of the logistics of the Russian army and a significant financial donor to the "war budget," a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized.

It was previously reported that on September 14, 2 freight trains were sent to the slope in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, including one with oil products.