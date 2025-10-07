Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:00 07.10.2025

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

2 min read
Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

The detonation of the track, followed by the collapse of the locomotive and carriages of a train carrying military cargo, occurred on the morning of Tuesday, October 7, in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya railway section south of the city of St. Petersburg.

As a source in military intelligence told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, as a result of a successful special operation by unknown partisans, it was possible to paralyze the movement of trains with the St. Petersburg-Pskov connection.

The movement of trains on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya section has been stopped due to "technical reasons," freight and passenger trains are moving in a detour with delays of several hours, Russian Railways says.

According to open sources, it became known that special services are working at the scene of the incident, and the railway tracks are being cleared of overturned train carriages. However, there are no photos and videos from the scene yet, as the Internet has been completely turned off in the area of the accident, and law enforcement agencies are working.

"Such special operations reduce the logistical and military capabilities of the Russian Federation, because Russian Railways is the basis of the logistics of the Russian army and a significant financial donor to the "war budget," a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized.

It was previously reported that on September 14, 2 freight trains were sent to the slope in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, including one with oil products.

Tags: #railway #gur #train

MORE ABOUT

10:03 07.10.2025
GUR receives 18 unmanned systems from benefactors

GUR receives 18 unmanned systems from benefactors

17:05 04.10.2025
Body of 71-year-old man found dead in train car in Shostka after drone attack - prosecutor's office

Body of 71-year-old man found dead in train car in Shostka after drone attack - prosecutor's office

13:35 04.10.2025
Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

12:58 04.10.2025
Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

09:11 02.10.2025
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in several regions, injures train driver in Odesa

Russia attacks railway infrastructure in several regions, injures train driver in Odesa

13:31 30.09.2025
GUR eliminates Rosgvardia lieutenant colonel with two of his henchmen

GUR eliminates Rosgvardia lieutenant colonel with two of his henchmen

13:49 25.09.2025
Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

12:10 25.09.2025
Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

Ukrainian intelligence strikes cripple Russia's fast payment banking network

09:07 25.09.2025
GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

09:09 22.09.2025
Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

Ukraine destroys 2 Russian 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft

HOT NEWS

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

Air defenses shoot down 88 out of 152 UAVs, 52 drones hit at 10 locations

Ukraine calls on partners to prevent Russian nuclear blackmail, prevent catastrophe in Europe

LATEST

Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Ukroboronprom signs cooperation agreements at DFNC3

Shmyhal calls on partner states to invest in Ukrainian weapons production

Violation of European airspace is a reminder that Russia's war is not limited to Ukraine - Sampierto

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

SAPO and European Public Prosecutor's Office to prevent abuse of international aid to Ukraine

Suicides, suicide attempts among children increase by 17% - prosecutors

Ukraine begins using cheap Thales anti-drone missiles – media

AD
AD