Body of 71-year-old man found dead in train car in Shostka after drone attack - prosecutor's office

Photo: https://t.me/mvs_ukraine

Sumy region prosecutor's office reports that the body of a 71-year-old man has been found dead in a train carriage that was struck by an enemy drone at the Shostka train station.

"The criminal case has been reclassified under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—commission of war crimes resulting in the death of a person," the Telegram channel reports.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported earlier that seven people, including three children, were injured in a Russian airstrike on the Shostka railway station in Sumy region.

"One of the passenger cars caught fire. While extinguishing the fire, rescuers came under repeated fire, but fortunately, no one was injured. Despite the danger, the fire was completely extinguished," the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on its Telegram channel.