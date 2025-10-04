Shostka train station attacked by drone, with dozens of casualties reported – Zelenskyy

Emergency services are already on scene and have begun providing assistance to those injured in the Russian attack on the railway station in the town of Shostka, Sumy region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“A savage Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. All emergency services are already on the scene and have begun helping people. All information about the injured is being established. So far, we know of at least 30 victims. Preliminary reports indicate that both Ukrzaliznytsia staff and passengers were at the site of the strike,” Zelenskyy said on X Saturday.

According to him, the Russians “could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians. And this is terror the world must not ignore.”

“Every day Russia takes people’s lives. And only strength can make them stop. We’ve heard resolute statements from Europe and America – and it’s high time to turn them all into reality, together with everyone who refuses to accept murder and terror as normal. Lip service is not enough now. Strong action is needed,” Zelenskyy stressed.

It was earlier reported that approximately 30 people were injured in a Russian airstrike on a train parked at the station in Shostka, Sumy region. According to Oksana Tarasiuk, acting head of the Shostka District Military Administration, the wounded were taken to the hospital, and their exact number is being determined. The attack is currently ongoing, and a train car is on fire.

Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, clarified that the strike was aimed at "civilian infrastructure – a passenger train traveling from Shostka to Kyiv."