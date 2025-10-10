Kyiv-Bucharest train departs on first trip despite massive attack

Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba

Despite the massive attacks on Ukrainian critical and civilian infrastructure, train No. 99/100 Kyiv-Bucharest set off on its maiden voyage with a hundred passengers, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"Despite the massive attacks on Ukrainian critical and civilian infrastructure from Russia, Ukrzaliznytsia trains are departing on schedule. Yes, train No. 99/100 Kyiv-Bucharest set off on its first trip exactly on schedule," Kuleba wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, the new train will run daily on the Kyiv-Bucharest route via Vinnytsia, Zhmerynka, and Mohyliv-Podilskyi. Border control will be held in the cities of Velchynets and Ungheni.

It is noted that the train arrives at the main station of the Romanian capital - Gara de Nord.

Separately, Kuleba specified that the train from Kyiv will depart from the Central Station at 06:30 and arrive in Bucharest at 06:47 the next day.

In the opposite direction, according to the schedule, it will depart from the Gara de Nord station at 19:10, arriving in Kyiv at 19:34 the next day.

"Even during the war, Ukraine continues to move forward - literally and symbolically," he said.

As previously reported, Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a daily train on the Kyiv-Bucharest route from October 10. The cost of a ticket in a compartment car is approximately UAH 3,800. Tickets can already be purchased in the application or on the Ukrzaliznytsia website.