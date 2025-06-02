Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:46 02.06.2025

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul – Foreign Ministry spokesman

1 min read
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul – Foreign Ministry spokesman

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul on Monday, where a meeting with the Russian delegation is scheduled, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhy.

As the spokesman told reporters, the meeting is scheduled for lunch.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

According to Turkish media, the negotiations are to begin at 13:00.

Tags: #delegation #istanbul

MORE ABOUT

12:38 19.05.2025
Russia’s terms put forward at talks in Istanbul unrealistic – Zelenskyy at meeting with Vance, Rubio

Russia’s terms put forward at talks in Istanbul unrealistic – Zelenskyy at meeting with Vance, Rubio

16:26 17.05.2025
Yermak calls meeting with US, Turkish sides in Istanbul very productive

Yermak calls meeting with US, Turkish sides in Istanbul very productive

15:58 16.05.2025
Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

15:45 16.05.2025
Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious

Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious

14:35 16.05.2025
In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

13:57 16.05.2025
For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

13:11 16.05.2025
Ukrainian delegation coordinates positions with reps of USA, UK, Germany and France in Istanbul

Ukrainian delegation coordinates positions with reps of USA, UK, Germany and France in Istanbul

12:29 16.05.2025
Ukraine, US and Turkey's Istanbul talks end – TV

Ukraine, US and Turkey's Istanbul talks end – TV

10:55 16.05.2025
Delegations arrive at Dolmabahce Palace

Delegations arrive at Dolmabahce Palace

09:26 16.05.2025
Ukrainian-Turkish-American and Ukrainian-Turkish-Russian talks to be held in Istanbul on Friday

Ukrainian-Turkish-American and Ukrainian-Turkish-Russian talks to be held in Istanbul on Friday

HOT NEWS

Drapaty submits report of resignation from post of Land Forces Commander

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

Zelenskyy on SBU special operation: Ukraine defends itself, does everything to make Russia end this war

Enemy hits Zaporizhia with missile, five people killed, nine injured

Defense Intelligence warns Ukrainians about possible recruitment by Russian special services abroad

LATEST

Merz to discuss Ukraine war with Trump during visit to USA on June 5

Military train of occupiers blown up near Melitopol – Defense intelligence

Drapaty submits report of resignation from post of Land Forces Commander

Text of Ukraine's peace proposals for agreement with Russia appeared – media

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

Zelenskyy on SBU special operation: Ukraine defends itself, does everything to make Russia end this war

Poroshenko, together with Western politicians, met with military personnel in Odesa and handed over a batch of drones and equipment

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to continue to offer complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite lack of counter-proposals from Russia

Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 6, incl two children

Enemy hits Zaporizhia with missile, five people killed, nine injured

AD
AD