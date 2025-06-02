09:46 02.06.2025
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul – Foreign Ministry spokesman
The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul on Monday, where a meeting with the Russian delegation is scheduled, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhy.
As the spokesman told reporters, the meeting is scheduled for lunch.
Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
According to Turkish media, the negotiations are to begin at 13:00.