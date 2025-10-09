NATO officials visit Ukraine to discuss defense industry support

This week, a high-level NATO delegation visited Ukraine to discuss the Alliance’s role in supporting the Ukrainian defense industry.

According to the NATO Mission to Ukraine press service, the delegation participated in the Third International Defense National Forum and held productive meetings with Ukrainian officials, industry representatives and civil society.

NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) General Manager Stacy Cummings stressed the importance of the agency’s practical cooperation with Ukraine. She said NSPA is strengthening cooperation with Ukraine and will work to help Ukrainian industry understand how to participate in NATO competitive procurement.

During a panel discussion at Defense National Forum, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Defence Industry, Innovation and Armaments Tarja Jaakkola highlighted the importance for Allies to expand cooperation with Ukrainian industry. She outlined what NATO is already doing and what more it can do. Jaakkola said NATO, which is committed to developing its own defence industry, and Ukraine, which is implementing the Build with Ukraine initiative, share common goals.

The delegation also discussed other important aspects of NATO support. NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Operations Burcu San met with Ukrainian counterparts to discuss Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) and NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

"NATO continues to support Ukraine and provide vital assistance to ensure that it has everything it needs to protect the country on its path to a sustainable and just peace," the statement reads.