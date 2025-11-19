Shmyhal, Syrsky hold meetings with US delegation in Kyiv

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/31573

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of the Land Forces Daniel Driscoll in Kyiv.

"Ukrainian products in the field of unmanned systems, communications and situational awareness systems are among the best in the world and prove their effectiveness in combat. Ukraine is ready to work with allies to develop joint security solutions. And the role of the United States here is extremely important. I presented our partners with our developments in the field of defense innovations. In particular, regarding the production of FPV, interceptors and deep strike," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel following the meeting.

The parties focused on the next steps to implement the historic defense agreements reached by President Zelenskyy and President Trump. They will raise our cooperation to a qualitatively new level and strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries.

"Ukraine is grateful to the United States for approving the sale of a support package for the PATRIOT air defense system for an estimated $105 million. This is critically needed assistance that will allow us to more effectively repel Russian strikes," Shmyhal said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky also held a meeting with Driscoll, during which he informed his U.S. colleagues about the current situation on the battlefield.

"I emphasized that the enemy is increasing the grouping of its troops, continuing the offensive operation and increasing its intensity, launching missile strikes on residential areas, which is causing numerous casualties among the civilian population. We discussed strengthening Ukraine's capabilities in the areas of air defense, 'Deep Strike,' unmanned systems, training of personnel of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, etc," Syrsky said on the Telegram channel.

He said strengthening the defense of Ukrainian skies, increasing our long-range strikes on enemy military facilities, maintaining and stabilizing the front line should undermine the enemy's offensive capabilities and, ultimately, force him to a just peace. In particular, the defeats within the framework of "Deep Strike" have already demonstrated their effectiveness in disrupting Russian logistics and have a positive result in neutralizing the Russian military potential. Operations against oil refineries are designed to reduce the war to prospects that are disappointing for Moscow, thereby making it disadvantageous for the enemy.

"Another important direction is our cooperation in the field of technology. I am convinced that Ukraine's unique combat experience and rapid innovation cycles will contribute to the scaling of mutually beneficial Ukrainian-US cooperation in the defense sector," Syrsky said.