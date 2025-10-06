Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:55 06.10.2025

Ukraine and EU delegations discuss implementation of Ukraine's Justice Plan

Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Oleksandr Banchuk and Head of the Department of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighborhood Benoit Mesnard has held a meeting on the implementation of the Ukraine Facility in the field of justice, the ministry's press service reports.

The Ukrainian and European sides reviewed the implementation of six indicators of the Ukraine Facility, starting with a discussion of step 3.8 - enforcement of court decisions.

"The main task of the bill is to launch the digitalization of enforcement proceedings. This will make the system of enforcement of decisions more transparent and convenient for citizens. And it will confirm Ukraine's ability to carry out structural reforms in the field of justice - a key prerequisite for negotiations on EU membership," Banchuk noted.

Also during the meeting, they discussed such indicators as increasing the staff of the High Anti-Corruption Court (selection for 23 judges continues), declarations of integrity of judges (draft law No. 13165-2), creation of administrative courts (selection of judges will begin in October 2025), filling judicial vacancies and qualification assessment of judges.

In turn, Mesnard emphasized that the successful implementation of each step of Ukraine's Plan is critically important for the negotiation process on accession to the EU.

The next meeting within the framework of monitoring the implementation of Ukraine's Plan in the field of justice is scheduled for January 2026.

