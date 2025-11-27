Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:06 27.11.2025

Joint work with US delegation to build on results achieved in Geneva will continue later this week – Yermak

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has stated that joint work between the USA and Ukrainian delegations to "build on the results achieved in Geneva" will continue later this week.

"At the end of this week, the Ukrainian and American delegations will continue working together to build on the results achieved in Geneva. It’s important to maintain productivity and work quickly. Our key shared goal with our partners remains unchanged: achieving a lasting and dignified peace for Ukraine as soon as possible," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

The head of the President’s Office emphasized that it is now necessary to "achieve tangible progress in identifying steps to end the war."

"As we did in Geneva, we are now preparing for a constructive discussion to achieve tangible progress in identifying steps to end the war. Thanks to the American team for their uninterrupted work. Peace must become a shared achievement," Yermak noted.

