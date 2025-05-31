Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:38 31.05.2025

Syrsky holds final meeting on activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in May

2 min read
Syrsky holds final meeting on activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in May
Photo: t.me/osirskiy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky held a final meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in May 2025.

"The defense forces continue to restrain the enemy, inflicting significant losses on him. The enemy focused its main efforts on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman, Novopavlivka directions, as well as on the border areas of Sumy region with the Russian Federation. It has significantly intensified in the Zaporizhia direction, where it is conducting active offensive operations," Syrsky wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the meeting.

He noted that the military command is taking measures to increase the stability of the defense of the Ukrainian troops by strengthening the threatening directions with reserves and the degree of fire damage to the enemy.

"In particular, we are taking active actions to improve the tactical position, including on the territory of the aggressor country. We are destroying the enemy as much as possible on the approach to our positions. Artillery, aviation, and unmanned systems are actively working - we are inflicting a comprehensive fire defeat on the occupiers. In May alone, as of the 31st, the Russian occupiers lost over 34,000 personnel," Syrsky emphasized.

In addition, work is underway to destroy the enemy and its defense potential in the deep rear. Thus, in May, DeepStrike weapons struck 58 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation - military facilities were hit, and the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex were undermined. The targets include explosives production facilities and strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"The operation of our forces in the Kursk direction is ongoing. The enemy is keeping its best units here, which it planned to use in the east. The defense forces manage to inflict significant losses on the enemy and protect our northern borders. At the same time, the enemy has an advantage in the use of fiber-optic drones, which significantly complicates the fight against them," the commander-in-chief said.

Also, Syrsky noted, planned work continues on the transition of the Defense Forces to the corps system.

"This will allow to improve the quality of command and control of the troops and strengthen control over the condition and effectiveness of the use of combat brigades," he emphasized.

Tags: #armed_forces #meeting #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

16:10 30.05.2025
Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

20:54 29.05.2025
Turkish FM to meet Zelenskyy, other officials in Ukraine

Turkish FM to meet Zelenskyy, other officials in Ukraine

20:02 29.05.2025
Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

21:03 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

18:29 22.05.2025
Syrsky discusses front situation with commander of NATO mission to assist Ukraine

Syrsky discusses front situation with commander of NATO mission to assist Ukraine

09:26 16.05.2025
Ukrainian-Turkish-American and Ukrainian-Turkish-Russian talks to be held in Istanbul on Friday

Ukrainian-Turkish-American and Ukrainian-Turkish-Russian talks to be held in Istanbul on Friday

21:31 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

11:39 13.05.2025
Zelenskyy ready to meet only with Putin in Istanbul – Podoliak

Zelenskyy ready to meet only with Putin in Istanbul – Podoliak

09:28 13.05.2025
Russia bringing air defense to Crimea from other directions – Ukrainian Navy

Russia bringing air defense to Crimea from other directions – Ukrainian Navy

10:50 06.05.2025
AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss first, next meetings of delegations in Istanbul

Three people killed, 10 injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region

Defense Forces down 69 out of 107 UAVs, three missiles at night

Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

LATEST

Number of victims from enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv suburbs increases to seven

Mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 more settlements announced in Sumy region

Occupational authorities involve pro-Ukrainian teenagers in forced labor – CCD

Invaders lose 1,250 people, 109 vehicles over day

Umerov, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss development of defense cooperation

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss first, next meetings of delegations in Istanbul

Trump disappointed with Putin's actions, calls Zelenskyy ‘stubborn’

Russia prepares new attacks on Ukraine with strategic aviation - NSDC

Ukrainian Red Cross Society joins World No Tobacco Day actions

Three people killed, 10 injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region

AD
AD