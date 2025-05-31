Syrsky holds final meeting on activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in May

Photo: t.me/osirskiy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky held a final meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in May 2025.

"The defense forces continue to restrain the enemy, inflicting significant losses on him. The enemy focused its main efforts on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman, Novopavlivka directions, as well as on the border areas of Sumy region with the Russian Federation. It has significantly intensified in the Zaporizhia direction, where it is conducting active offensive operations," Syrsky wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the meeting.

He noted that the military command is taking measures to increase the stability of the defense of the Ukrainian troops by strengthening the threatening directions with reserves and the degree of fire damage to the enemy.

"In particular, we are taking active actions to improve the tactical position, including on the territory of the aggressor country. We are destroying the enemy as much as possible on the approach to our positions. Artillery, aviation, and unmanned systems are actively working - we are inflicting a comprehensive fire defeat on the occupiers. In May alone, as of the 31st, the Russian occupiers lost over 34,000 personnel," Syrsky emphasized.

In addition, work is underway to destroy the enemy and its defense potential in the deep rear. Thus, in May, DeepStrike weapons struck 58 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation - military facilities were hit, and the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex were undermined. The targets include explosives production facilities and strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"The operation of our forces in the Kursk direction is ongoing. The enemy is keeping its best units here, which it planned to use in the east. The defense forces manage to inflict significant losses on the enemy and protect our northern borders. At the same time, the enemy has an advantage in the use of fiber-optic drones, which significantly complicates the fight against them," the commander-in-chief said.

Also, Syrsky noted, planned work continues on the transition of the Defense Forces to the corps system.

"This will allow to improve the quality of command and control of the troops and strengthen control over the condition and effectiveness of the use of combat brigades," he emphasized.