Facts
18:40 30.05.2025

Sybiha: Ukraine demands reactions to Russia's bold statements at UN Security Council jeopardize peace process

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha condemned Russia's statements at the UN Security Council about its readiness to "continue and step up military activities as long as necessary."

"When the entire world insists that it is time to stop the killing immediately and engage in meaningful diplomacy, Russia uses the highest fora to spew such belligerent rhetoric," he said on the X social network.

According to Sybiha, "this is Russia's slap in the face to all who advocate for peace," and not just Ukraine but also the United States, European countries, China, Brazil, and others.

"We demand a response to Russia’s arrogant statements, which undermine the peace process. We insist that the pressure on Moscow be increased already now. They do not understand normal attitude or diplomatic language; it is time to speak to them in the language of sanctions and increased support for Ukraine," the minister said.

Russian permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated in the Security Council that Russia is ready to continue and escalate hostilities in Ukraine for as long as necessary. He also voiced the Kremlin's demand that Western countries stop supplying weapons to Kyiv during the ceasefire, and that Ukraine stop mobilizing.

Nebenzya said Russians "will not abandon their compatriots, the Russian people, in trouble. And if necessary, they will fight for this as long as necessary." "And we will no longer tolerate any threats on our borders, any anti-Russian neo-Nazi formation in our neighborhood. Now it's up to those who were behind the anti-Russian project in Ukraine. Have you realized your mistakes and the futility of defeating and isolating Russia? If you are driven solely by Russophobia, then we probably have nothing to talk to you about," Nebenzya said.

