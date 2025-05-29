MFA: Russia's fear of handing over its ‘memo’ to Ukraine indicates it probably has unrealistic ultimatums

The Russians' fear of handing over their "memorandum" on the ceasefire to Ukraine indicates that the document is probably filled with unrealistic ultimatums, and they are afraid of being caught hampering the peace process, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy.

“If not, they must pass the document immediately, as Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said, and stop playing these games, which only show that they probably want the next meeting to be empty,” he wrote on X.