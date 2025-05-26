MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers the international song contest Intervision-2025 organized by Russia to be an instrument of hostile propaganda and a means of whitewashing the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation.

"In response to your inquiry regarding the intentions of a number of countries to take part in the international song contest Intervision 2025, organized by Russia, which is scheduled to take place in Moscow in September of this year, we inform you that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry views this cultural event as an instrument of hostile propaganda and a means of whitewashing the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation," the Foreign Ministry said in its response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

It is noted that in order to convey the position of the Ukrainian side to the countries that intend to take part in this competition, as well as to prevent the participation of their representatives in the propaganda activities of the aggressor country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed foreign diplomatic institutions to take measures of political and diplomatic response.

The Intervision 2025 contest is a song contest that is planned to be held in Moscow on September 20. It is known from open Russian sources that, in addition to Russia, representatives from countries such as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Brazil, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Mexico, the UAE, Pakistan and a number of others may take part in the contest.

Russia has reportedly been banned from participating in the Eurovision Song Contest since 2022 after the country was stripped of the right to do so following its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.