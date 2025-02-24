Facts

13:41 24.02.2025

Ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russians

1 min read
Ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russians

Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has appealed to UN and ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians, as he reported on his Telegram channel.

"A video of alleged brutal execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk sector is spreading on social networks. According to one of the Ukrainian fighters, these are soldiers of 82nd brigade. The footage shows Russian occupier deliberately shooting Ukrainian prisoner of war in the head," Lubinets wrote, noting that this is a gross violation of Geneva Convention and all norms of international humanitarian law.

"As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, I have already appealed to the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross. Russia must feel the consequences of its war crimes immediately!" Lubinets wrote.

Tags: #executions #pows #ombudsman

MORE ABOUT

13:24 24.02.2025
Ukraine ready to exchange all for all POWs with Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready to exchange all for all POWs with Russia – Zelenskyy

09:53 19.02.2025
Return of Ukrainian POWs discussed in UAE – Umerov

Return of Ukrainian POWs discussed in UAE – Umerov

15:48 16.01.2025
Ukraine insists on ICRC access to POWs – Lubinets on quadrilateral meeting with Moskalkova

Ukraine insists on ICRC access to POWs – Lubinets on quadrilateral meeting with Moskalkova

20:21 03.01.2025
Ombudsman on UN report: Certain conclusions about Ukraine are erroneous

Ombudsman on UN report: Certain conclusions about Ukraine are erroneous

14:20 23.12.2024
Lubinets to inform UN, ICRC about shooting of five Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered

Lubinets to inform UN, ICRC about shooting of five Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered

09:41 11.12.2024
Invaders shoot dead 109 Ukrainian POWs since year start – ombudsman

Invaders shoot dead 109 Ukrainian POWs since year start – ombudsman

13:31 28.11.2024
Investigation launched into fact of execution of Ukrainian POWs by invaders in Zaporizhia region

Investigation launched into fact of execution of Ukrainian POWs by invaders in Zaporizhia region

20:14 26.11.2024
G7 welcomes mediation of other countries in POWs swap, negotiations with Russia on return of children – statement

G7 welcomes mediation of other countries in POWs swap, negotiations with Russia on return of children – statement

21:37 20.11.2024
Ombudsman sends letters to UN, ICRC regarding execution of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region

Ombudsman sends letters to UN, ICRC regarding execution of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region

21:18 08.11.2024
Ukraine to try commander of Russian National Guard department in Krasnoyarsk Krai for execution of peaceful residents in Hostomel

Ukraine to try commander of Russian National Guard department in Krasnoyarsk Krai for execution of peaceful residents in Hostomel

AD

HOT NEWS

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

Almost third of UN humanitarian response in Ukraine could be at risk due to US funding decision - coordinator

LATEST

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation doubles exports in 2024

Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

AFU General Staff: Seven military clashes recorded in Kursk region, one ongoing

In three years, Russia more than 30 times attacks energy system, occupies 18 GW of generation - Haluschenko

Almost third of UN humanitarian response in Ukraine could be at risk due to US funding decision - coordinator

Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

AD
AD
AD
AD