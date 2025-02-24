Ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russians

Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has appealed to UN and ICRC over alleged execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians, as he reported on his Telegram channel.

"A video of alleged brutal execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk sector is spreading on social networks. According to one of the Ukrainian fighters, these are soldiers of 82nd brigade. The footage shows Russian occupier deliberately shooting Ukrainian prisoner of war in the head," Lubinets wrote, noting that this is a gross violation of Geneva Convention and all norms of international humanitarian law.

"As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, I have already appealed to the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross. Russia must feel the consequences of its war crimes immediately!" Lubinets wrote.