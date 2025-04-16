Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:29 16.04.2025

Ukrainian ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC to take immediate intl measures due to another execution of prisoner

1 min read
Ukrainian ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC to take immediate intl measures due to another execution of prisoner

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) regarding the execution of an unarmed prisoner of war by Russian troops in Donetsk region.

"This is a clear violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law — a war crime that must not go unpunished! I have appealed to UN and the ICRC, urging swift international action. These crimes must be documented, and those responsible held accountable. Pressure on Russia must increase to stop the executions of Ukrainian POWs," he said on the X social network on Wednesday.

"I also call on citizens: if you have witnessed or hold any information about such violations — report it to the Ombudsman’s hotline at 0800 50 17 20 and to law enforcement. Your testimonies are essential for documenting war crimes and ensuring justice!" Lubinets added.

As reported, on April 11, the occupiers shot an unarmed captured serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Volnovakha district (Donetsk region).

Tags: #icrc #lubinets

