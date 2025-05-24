Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to those affected by the massive combined Russian ballistic missile and UAV attack on Kyiv on the night of May 24.

"During the night and morning, volunteers of the rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross went to two locations: to Solomyansky and Obolonsky districts of Kyiv. In both locations, volunteers went door-to-door and helped the rescuers of the Emergency Service evacuate people from damaged houses," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

Volunteers also provided first aid to two victims, and one person received psychological assistance.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, it is known about 15 victims. The aftermath of the attack was eliminated in Solomyansky, Obolonsky, Dniprovsky, Sviatoshynsky and Holosiyivsky districts of the capital.