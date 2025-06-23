33 injured in Kyiv after night attack – Kyiv officials

The number of people injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv on Monday night has risen to 33, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Timur Tkachenko, said.

"Kyiv residents continue to seek medical help after the night attack. As of 2:30 p.m., we have recorded 33 injured. Of these, 25 are in the Shevchenko district," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, seven people were reported dead in a rocket strike on a residential building in the Shevchenko district and 31 injured in all districts of the city.